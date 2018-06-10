Child hospitalized after car possibly struck by stray bullet on I-95, deputies say

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - A child was airlifted to the hospital after a car traveling south on I-95 near Rockledge was possibly struck by a stray bullet shot from the nearby woods, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.
The car was traveling south on I-95 near State Road 520 around 3 p.m. when the driver noticed her backseat passenger window had shattered, deputies said.
She got off the interstate at the next exit onto Fiske Boulevard, when she noticed a child riding in the car was injured, deputies said.
Deputies said they do not believe the child's injuries are life-threatening.
The child was airlifted to the hospital, authorities said.
Preliminary investigation indicates there were people shooting on private land near that portion of the interstate on Tucker Lane just off SR-520, according to Brevard County Sheriff’s Spokesman Tod Goodyear.
Goodyear said there is no active shooter.
Investigators said they are still working to determine if the car and child were hit by a bullet.
