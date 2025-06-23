A child is reported missing out of Seminole County, FDLE says

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida missing child alert has been issued for Tnyiah Tyson, who was last seen in the area of the 660th block of East Altamonte Drive in Altamonte Springs.

The child may be in the company of Latraka Fairley and Timothy Tyson.

Timothy has a burn on his right hand and several tattoos including the letters “BJ” on his arm.

They may be traveling in a 2011 blue Range Rover Sport with a temporary paper FL tag with the number DWD1112.

If you locate them, you are asked not to make contact, but instead to contact your local law enforcement.

