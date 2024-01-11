Child labor bill passes another hurdle, but with changes

ORLANDO, Fla. — A proposed rollback of child labor regulations survived another committee on its way to becoming law, but not without modifications.

The proposal – one of several this session – would allow 16- and 17-year-olds to drop out of school and work full time, as well as work more than eight hours per day and five days per week when school is in session.

However, teenagers would still be prohibited from working overnight shifts, a concession the bill’s sponsor made following pushback over concerns about classroom attentiveness and worker abuse.

Read: Man dies, 3 others injured after Brightline train strikes SUV in Melbourne

The proposal also specified that teen workers must get meal breaks.

Supporters of the measure say it will give teens financial freedom, build solid work ethics and prepare them for future careers.

Opponents accuse supporters of trying to plug a hole in the labor force with low-wage workers vulnerable to abuse.

Read: Police: 2 arrests made in Daytona Beach store raid

“This is going to impact black and brown families in a disproportionate way, people who are living in poverty, people who don’t have any way to protect their kids,” Hope Community Center leader Felipe Sousa-Lazaballet said. “What we know is that when children are not in school learning growing, our entire society suffers.”

The bill is being considered one year after lawmakers cracked down on immigrant labor, causing many immigrants in industries like construction to flee the state.

A separate bill would allow the same teenagers to work jobs like construction and roofing.

Read: Election 2024: Chris Christie suspends campaign for president

Wednesday’s vote was 12-5, largely along party lines.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group