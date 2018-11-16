0 Child playing video games nearly shot during drive-by in Deltona, officials say

DELTONA, Fla. - Investigators in Volusia County have made an arrest one month after a drive-by shooting in Deltona that could have ended in tragedy.

Deputies said there was a 12-year-old boy inside the home on Buccaneer Avenue during the shooting.

In a video released by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, debris is seen flying as the bullets go into the living room and the muzzle flashes every time the gun fires.

Suspect in Deltona drive-by shooting arrested. A 12-year-old was inside playing Fortnite when shots were fired; luckily wasn't hit. His dad's girlfriend is also charged with tampering w/ evidence & providing false info. Details at https://t.co/sqF6O0hUyc pic.twitter.com/oAKt2mB63O — Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) November 16, 2018

The back-to-back gunfire pierced through the home in the evening of Oct. 13.

Nine bullets that went through the window and the front door at the house, deputies said.

Deputies said the 12-year-old was in the living room playing video games when bullets whizzed past.

FLORIDA RECOUNT: DeSantis apparent winner; hand recount ordered for Senate race

Gabrielle Lombardi, a girlfriend of the child’s father, tried to delete the doorbell video of the shooting after the incident instead of going to law enforcement, deputies said.

Lombardi went to jail for allegedly tampering with evidence and lying to police.

Investigators said the child nearly died because his Lombardi picked up the suspected shooter's UPS delivery.

No one is saying why or what the delivery contained.

Read: Lynx bus driver dead, another injured after one bus crashes into another, police say

Deputies said Michael Lawson was livid over the box falling into the wrong hands and he allegedly used an AK-47 assault rifle in the drive-by.

Lawson is now facing attempted murder charges, according to court records.

Detectives said bullet holes that were found in the living room wall just narrowly missed the 12-year-old.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.