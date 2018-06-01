POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A child porn investigation in Polk County turned into a deputy-involved shooting Friday, the Polk County sheriff said.
Before the suspect was shot at a home on 8th Street North in Dundee, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the man was bearing a deputy.
Judd said the suspect, Andres Estrada, 21, was involuntarily committed for a psychological evaluation under the state’s Baker Act three time.
The investigation started when deputies received a tip about child porn downloaded on a computer inside the home.
Judd said two undercover detectives executed a search warrant to go through Estrada’s lap top and cellphone.
The detectives said they found child porn and began reading Estrada his Miranda Rights.
As a female deputy stepped outside, Estrada lunged at her and began to beat her, deputies said.
Deputies believe Estrada’s goal was to take her gun.
“We he walks in, he sees our undercover detective sees that during the bearing, that he is going for her gun. He fired, we estimate, three shots, but we are not sure yet,” said Judd.
Estrada died and the deputy who was beaten was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The name of the deputy who opened fire has not been released.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}