Child struck by lightning in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Lightning struck a child in Brevard County on Monday evening.

Brevard County deputies said the incident was reported just before 6 p.m. at Sebastian Inlet.

Deputies said the child is hospitalized in stable condition.

Stay tuned to Channel 9 Eyewitness News for updates.

Read: 9 things to know about lightning

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group