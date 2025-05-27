Children & pregnant women are no longer recommended to take the COVID-19 vaccine

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The COVID-19 vaccine is no longer being recommended for pregnant women and healthy children.

The major announcement came today from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. In a roughly one-minute video shared on social media, Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced the changes to the COVID-19 vaccine.

This means the COVID-19 vaccine won’t be part of the CDC’s recommended immunization schedule. The American Academy of Pediatrics says this could mean parents won’t even have a choice to get their kids vaccinated against the virus.

“As of today, the COVID vaccine for healthy children and healthy pregnant women. Has been removed from the CDC recommended immunization schedule,” Kennedy said in a video posted to social media.

The American Academy of Pediatrics is sounding the alarm. In a statement, the agency said, in part, “This decision bypasses a long-established, evidence-based process used to ensure vaccine safety and ignores the expertise of independent medical experts, including members of CDC committees.”

Those committees are looking at evidence now to make recommendations for the upcoming fall.

In the video, Kennedy didn’t share any evidence backing up the decision, only stating that they’re following the president’s mission.

“We’re now one step closer to realizing President Trump’s promise to make America healthy again,” said Kennedy.

The FDA has said it’s overhauling its process for approving COVID-19 vaccines, prioritizing those at highest risk of serious complications from coronavirus.

