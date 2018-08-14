Children suffer minor injuries in Apopka school bus crash

APOPKA, Fla. - A school bus full of children and a pickup truck were involved in a crash in Orange County on Tuesday, according to Orange County Fire Rescue officials.
The crash happened on Clarcona Road east of 13th Street in Apopka.
Officials said two children were taken to the hospital for minor injuries, while five other children did not need treatment. No other injuries were reported.
It’s not yet known what caused the crash.
