Chilly night ahead following rain-filled weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a soggy weekend, we are drying out and cooling down.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said it will be chilly tonight.

Frost is even possible in Western Marion County, where a frost advisory is in place tonight.

The weather’s cool and quiet, with pleasant afternoons for the next few days.

The following quick batch of rain is possible on Friday.

This may be our only chance of more rain over the next two weeks.

