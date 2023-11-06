Chilly start to the week in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — WFTV Meteorologist Brian Shields said Monday morning, most of Central Florida will wake up to chilly weather outside.

As the sun rises, Central Florida will see plenty of sunshine, with temperatures climbing into the low 80s.

Monday night, make sure you still have the jacket from the morning as the chill will return, with much of the area seeing temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Later this week, we will warm up into the middle 80s and expect a front to arrive next week to bring cooler temps.

