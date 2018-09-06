Church deacon accused of molesting 12-year-old boy for months, Osceola deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A church deacon admitted to sexually abusing a 12-year-old boy on church property for months, according to Osceola County deputies.
Juan Navarro, 79, is accused of sexually abusing the boy, who lives nearby, deputies say.
Deputies say he works at Iglesia Cristiana Luz de Salvacion (Christian Church Light of Salvation) in Kissimmee.
According to deputies, a tip led investigators to question Navarro, who admitted to abusing the child for months.
Deputies said Navarro has been living at the church for some time.
Deputies are concerned there could be more victims and ask that parents of chidren who have come in contact with the deacon to contact them.
Jail records show Navarro faces 14 charges, including sexual battery and molestation.
