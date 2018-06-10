Church hosts event to serve as remembrance of the Pulse nightclub shooting

Over the next few days, city officials, nonprofits and churches are putting up displays and holding memorial events for the Pulse nightclub shooting.
Joy Metropolitan Community Church, which is down the street from the nightclub, is one of those churches.
The church has continued helping survivors and their loved ones.
As a church with a large LGBT community, many members were directly or indirectly impacted by the shooting.
The church held a Luncheon to Fellowship Together earlier Saturday ahead of what they say will be a difficult week for them. Tuesday marks two years since the terror attack.
Many of the church members will be attending the O-Town voices performance Saturday evening, which is a play of stories, interviews and speeches collected soon after the attack.
