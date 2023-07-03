Church property in Orlando’s MetroWest area gets mixed-use redevelopment plans

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A MetroWest-area property owned by a religious organization is being eyed for redevelopment as a mixed-use project.

Read: Ready for takeoff: FAA gives greenlight to flying car

An application was filed June 29 in Orange County to review plans to demolish the existing building at 10 N. Hiawassee Road, in Orlando, and replace it with a 46,086-square-foot development with “assembly, retail and office uses,” as well as parking, a lobby and covered walkways.

The project would rise on a 4.6-acre lot just northwest of the intersection of Hiawassee Road and Old Winter Garden Road.

Read: Groveland is 1st city in Florida certified as Dark Sky Community

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.





©2023 Cox Media Group