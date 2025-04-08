Circuit breakers being stolen from homes being built in Lake County, deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says there has been a “rash of burglaries” at homes under construction throughout the south end of the county.

Deputies say arc-fault breakers are being stolen from breaker boxes at these construction sites in new neighborhoods. This has been happening since about mid-March.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 352-343-2101 or Crimeline. Tips may also be emailed to Tips@lcso.org.

