Citizens Property Insurance to hold Board of Governors meeting Wednesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Citizens Property Insurance is set to hold its Board of Governors meeting on Wednesday.

It comes as the provider nears hitting 1.4 million policies.

Citizens has seen massive growth in recent years, as private insurers have left Florida or raised their rates.

The number of policies for Citizens has nearly doubled in the last two years and almost tripled since 20-20.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more information on the meeting and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

