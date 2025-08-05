City of Apopka plans new mountain bike park to increase recreation

, Fla. — The city of Apopka is considering developing a new mountain bike park on 1102 Ocoee Apopka Road, a 14.6-acre property acquired from Orange County.

The mountain bike park was presented to the city council on February 5, attracting interest from local groups like the Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association and Apopka Centerline Development LLC. The city council discussed a possible land swap at the July 2 meeting, with further discussions planned for budget workshops.

The FY26 budget proposal allocates $500,000 for the park’s development. The project intends to convert city-owned land into a recreational facility, addressing the need for more park space in southern Apopka.

Adding The Ridge Self-Storage, LLC property, zoned for light industrial use, could attract visitors across central Florida. Next steps include appraisals for a potential land swap or acquisition, developing a memorandum of understanding with SORBA and getting a site design quote from Newkirk Engineering.

The city leaders believe the proposed mountain bike park presents a valuable chance for Apopka to boost its recreational activities and draw more visitors from the area. They will keep exploring options for land acquisition and partnerships to realize the project.

