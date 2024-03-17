City of Apopka will have Easter breakfast with the bunny

APOPKA, Fla. — The City of Apopka Parks and Recreation will welcome guests for an Easter meal with a furry friend later this month.
Breakfast with the Bunny will be on March 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Camp Wewa.
Feast on eggs, bacon, pancakes and fruit in the dining hall buffet-style from Eggs Up Grill.
The family-friendly event will also have a visit from the Easter Bunny, an Easter egg hunt and face painting activities.
Admission is $10 per person, and online registration is encouraged, as space is limited.
