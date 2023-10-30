The City of Bunnell is experiencing low water pressure due to a theater fire overnight

BUNNELL, Fla. — The City of Bunnell is warning residents and businesses the city is experiencing low water pressure within the city limits due to the amount of water needed by emergency crews overnight to battle the Flagler Playhouse fire.

The city asks everyone in town to limit water consumption until the water treatment plant can restore its regular water supply.

The city is also asking people to avoid the area near the Flagler Playhouse while emergency crews continue to work along East Moody Boulevard.

