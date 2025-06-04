City of Cocoa honors Richard Blake, first African American principal in Brevard Public Schools

COCOA, Fla. — The City of Cocoa honors the life of Richard “Dick” Blake, the first African American principal in Brevard Public Schools post-desegregation.

Officials said Blake was the principal of Cocoa High School for 23 years and served on the Rockledge City Council for 40 years.

Blake was born in 1933 in Bonaventure, a small community just south of Rockledge, to migrant workers.

Officials said his roots showed a lifelong dedication to service.

In 2018, the Brevard County School Board unanimously voted to name Cocoa Jr./Sr. High School’s stadium, the Richard “Dick” Blake Stadium, in his honor.

According to the City of Cocoa Government, Blake Avenue is named after his father, Virgil, who was the first African American to serve on a major advisory board.

The city said to honor Blakes’s memory, donations can be made to the Cocoa High School Richard “Dick” Blake Scholarship fund.

