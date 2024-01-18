The City of Deland is looking for an effort to combat homelessness

DELAND, Fla. — The city of DeLand is looking to adopt three ordinances in an effort to combat a recent rise in homelessness in the area.

Eyewitness News first told you about the issues in downtown DeLand after business owners complained people living on the streets, were scaring their customers away.

If passed, the ordinances would make it illegal to camp on public property, prohibit the storage of personal items on public property and limit a person’s right to sit on a sidewalk or in an alleyway.

“Our home would be that we could take them to The Bridge, or First Step Shelter. If they refuse that, then they would go to jail,” said DeLand Community Information Manger, Chris Graham.

Each scenario would be handled through a collaborative effort between the city, police, and local homeless organizations. One of which is the Neighborhood Center of West Volusia.

CEO Savannah-Jane Griffin blames development, the pandemic and other economic factors for the growing population. She believes most people are unaware of the resources that exist.

“So they can get food, shelter and get stabilized, is really our main goal,” said Griffin.

The meeting where the ordinances will be discussed is Wednesday at 7 p.m.

