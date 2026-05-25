City of Maitland schedules Sandspur Road project to minimize school disruption

MAITLAND, Fla. — The City of Maitland will soon launch a major roadway improvement project on Sandspur Road.

Starting in late June, construction will close Sandspur Road from west of Bucher Road to Hope Road for up to five weeks.

Single-lane closures will also occur west toward Wymore Road, and detours will be posted along Maitland Boulevard and East Kennedy Boulevard/Lake Avenue.

The city scheduled the project during the summer to minimize disruption to Lake Sybelia Elementary School and Orangewood Christian School.

Officials report that sections of Sandspur Road have suffered years of damage from vehicle traffic, weather, and tree roots. These roots have lifted asphalt, curbs, and sidewalks, creating increasing safety concerns for pedestrians, scooters, and bicycles.

The project involves roadway reconstruction, sidewalk replacement, and the removal of several trees from the public right-of-way, followed by planting new, smaller trees.

Most existing trees along Sandspur Road will remain, according to the city.

The project is expected to finish in August, before the start of the new school year.

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