City may extend new downtown nightclub moratorium

The city of Orlando may extend its moratorium on new nightclubs in the downtown area.

Orlando City Council on Feb. 19 will consider an extension of a pause on new nightclub development in the city which first was implemented March 20 last year. The ordinance was extended on Aug. 14 and set to expire March 20 this year, but if the city extends it, it will expire Sept. 20.

City spokeswoman Cassandra Bell said the potential moratorium extension is related to a 2023 state law that prevented cities like Orlando from changing land development codes for six months after the law took effect last July 1. That delayed the city from making potential code revisions that could further restrict where new nightclubs can locate downtown, in an effort to balance the number of clubs with other potential retail uses in the urban core.

