City of Ocala invites submissions for 2025 student & emerging artist competition

OCALA, Fla. — The City of Ocala, in collaboration with Fine Arts For Ocala (FAFO), is inviting submissions for the 2025 Student & Emerging Artist Competition, “Techne.”

The competition is open to artists with up to six years of experience, who are encouraged to submit one original artwork completed within the last two years by Nov. 10. The exhibition will be held at Ocala City Hall from Dec. 3 to March 9, 2026, with an opening reception and awards ceremony on Jan. 13, 2026.

Artists will compete in three divisions based on their experience: High School Students, 1–3 Years of Active Experience, and 4–6 Years of Active Experience.

Prizes include scholarships, cash awards, gift certificates, museum memberships, professional framing, media features, and more.

The term “Techne” refers to the Greek word for skill or craft, emphasizing the exhibition’s focus on showcasing a diverse range of media.

All artworks will be available for purchase unless otherwise noted.

The Best of Show winner will receive a $1,000 monetary award from Fine Arts For Ocala, a feature in The Ocala Gazette, a free class at Picasso’s Palette, and other prizes.

