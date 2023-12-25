The City of Ocala is searching for local artists for music events

OCALA, Fla. — The 2024 Levitt AMP Ocala Music Series is looking for local artists to paint during the performances.

Every Friday, the city will be hosting a live music event for 10 weeks.

Artists can apply for free and will be approved before the start of the music series. If they are accepted, they will be paid $250 after the concert event.

People can submit applications from the following counties:

Marion County

Alachua County

Citrus County

Flagler County

Lake County

Levy County

Orange County

Putnam County

Sumter County

Volusia county

The City of Ocala is in partnership with Marion Cultural Alliance (MCA), the Ocala Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Commission, and Ocala Juneteenth Celebration Commission.

Click here for more information.

