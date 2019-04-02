City of Orlando announces resolution to include LGBT businesses

ORLANDO, Fla. - The city of Orlando wants to make sure small businesses within the LGBT community get a chance at success.
Mayor Buddy Dyer and Commissioner Patty Sheehan announced Tuesday those companies will get the same incentives already offered to minority, women and veteran-owned businesses.
“The resolution that we are announcing today will help the city continue to be a welcoming place for business so the LGBTQ+ business inclusion resolution will allow the city of Orlando to develop a database and registry of LGBTQ+ plus owned businesses with the national LGBT chamber of commerce as a certifying entity,” said Dyer.
Trina Gregory-Propst has run the restaurant Seven Bites with her wife for nearly five years.
“We have grown our business and our family here. We chose to buy a home here. We choose to have a business here,” she said.
The city’s resolution will also provide a mechanism for the city to track how many LGBTQ+ businesses it does business with.
Gregory-Propst said the move will give all businesses a fair shot at winning.
