  • City of Orlando announces resolution to include LGBT businesses

    By: Karen Parks

    ORLANDO, Fla. - The city of Orlando wants to make sure small businesses within the LGBT community get a chance at success. 

    Mayor Buddy Dyer and Commissioner Patty Sheehan announced Tuesday those companies will get the same incentives already offered to minority, women and veteran-owned businesses. 

    “The resolution that we are announcing today will help the city continue to be a welcoming place for business so the LGBTQ+ business inclusion resolution will allow the city of Orlando to develop a database and registry of LGBTQ+ plus owned businesses with the national LGBT chamber of commerce as a certifying entity,” said Dyer.

    Trina Gregory-Propst has run the restaurant Seven Bites with her wife for nearly five years.

    “We have grown our business and our family here. We chose to buy a home here. We choose to have a business here,” she said. 

    The city’s resolution will also provide a mechanism for the city to track how many LGBTQ+ businesses it does business with. 

    Gregory-Propst said the move will give all businesses a fair shot at winning. 
     

