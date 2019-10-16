City of Orlando wants decision to reinstate firefighter reconsidered

ORLANDO, Fla. - The City of Orlando is asking an arbitrator to reconsider a ruling to reinstate a firefighter who recorded audio of City Commissioner Regina Hill during an emergency response.
Granada was fired and charged by the city after he admitted to recording Hill during a medical call at the Double Tree Hotel in 2017. Granada said Hill was belligerent and he recorded her to protect himself and his crew. The city said he violated privacy laws and relieved him of his duties.
Josh Granada was reinstated to his former position in October after he fought his termination for two years. The arbitrator said the city went too far in its punishment because Granada was not charged with a crime by a state attorney, even saying he deserves two years of back pay.
The city has now filed a motion, claiming the arbitrator was incorrect since Granada was charged with two third-degree felonies that are pending after Granada agreed to pretrial diversion.
The city said if he finishes the program, his record will be clean but that he shouldn't have his job back until doing so.
City officials are also asking the arbitrator to take another look at awarding Granada back pay.
It's unclear at this point whether the arbitrator will consider the motion.
