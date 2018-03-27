City offers to follow state statute on drug, alcohol testing for Orlando firefighters

ORLANDO, Fla. - Arbitration between the city of Orlando and the union representing its firefighters went late into Monday as they discussed how drug and alcohol testing is done in the department.
The city said Breathalyzer or blood tests that show a level of 0.02 or higher mean a firefighter is under the influence.
But the union said the city never told firefighters the threshold was under the limit for a DUI.
"We were under the assumption that we were subjected to what everybody was subjected to, which was the 0.08,” Orlando Professional Firefighters Union Vice President Wayne Bernoska said.
Orlando police are tested for drugs, not alcohol.
The union is asking for firefighters to be held to the same standards as the Orlando Police Department.
The city offered to follow the state statute on drug and alcohol testing for firefighters until the arbitrator decides, which could take about 60 days.
State statute says 10 percent of firefighters are to be tested a year, which means about 35 Orlando firefighters will be tested in that time.
