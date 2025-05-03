City of Oviedo invites everyone to their free Water Safety Day event

ORLANDO, Fla. — The City of Oviedo invites everyone to its free Water Safety Day event today at the Oviedo Aquatics Facility.

The event kicks off Water Safety Awareness Month and will include water safety talks, lifeguard skills stations, and aquatic exhibitions.

The event will be held on May 3rd, from 11 AM to 3 PM, and will have free open pool access for the whole family.

TODAY!!! Bring the kids out to the Oviedo Gym and Aquatics Center on Saturday, May 3rd for Water Safety Day! We are celebrating Water Safety Month here in Oviedo and kicking it off with a free, fun event! Details here: https://t.co/92cdZq69y3 Location: 148 Oviedo Blvd. pic.twitter.com/WxmHqmNzS8 — City of Oviedo (@OviedoCityGov) May 3, 2025

