The city of Oviedo recognizes local youth football team

OVIEDO, Fla. — The City of Oviedo celebrated the Oviedo Rise Flag Football team’s season on Monday, September 15, 2025.

In a city council meeting, the 3rd/4th-grade division champs were recognized by the city.

The Seahawks have now earned an invitation to the National Championship Tournament at the University of Maryland.

