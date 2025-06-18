City of Palm Bay completes on-site recovery operations after sewage spill

PALM BAY, Fla. — The City of Palm Bay has completed its on-site recovery operations following a sewer main break near 1050 Clearmont Street NE last week.

More than three million gallons of raw sewage spilled, but the city says about two million gallons were recovered.

As part of final restoration efforts, 54 pallets of sod were delivered and installed to restore the impacted pond system and right-of-way areas.

Crews have also taken down all floating barriers from Turkey Creek. Some aeration equipment remains in place to support the ecosystem’s natural recovery.

Local resident Erin Conway told us, “They’re hoping to get some oxygen in there, and they’re going to be running those for a couple of days, and about 24 hours for a few days. I don’t know how long, but we’re hoping that improves and cleans up the water a little bit.”

The city will also continue regular water quality testing and environmental monitoring to ensure the ongoing safety of the area for residents and wildlife.

We also stopped by the Marine Resources Council today. Executive Director Dr. Laura Wilson told us, “We’ve been taking bacteria samples in Turkey Creek for over a year now already, so independent of this, just as one of the tributaries to the Indian River Lagoon, and we’re continuing that.”

Wilson told us that in addition to bacteria concerns, there are also nutrients that can lead to harmful algal blooms. She added, “So much of it can depend on the heat, the rain, the hurricane cycles.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group