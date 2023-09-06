City of Port Orange issues a precautionary boil water alert

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — The City of Port Orange is alerting residents near the Crane Lakes subdivision to boil water as a precaution following a water main break.

City officials say construction crews working on a self-storage site along Taylor Road hit a water main Tuesday afternoon.

Crews worked Tuesday to restore service but are asking those in the area to boil water as a precaution until further notice.

