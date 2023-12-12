City of Sanford looks at way to expand parking in downtown

SANFORD, Fla. — The city of Sanford is looking at how it can pay for more parking lots in the downtown area.

One of the options that the city commission approved Monday night is a parking tax district.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The parking tax district enables the city to tax businesses to pay for future parking lots or even a garage for visitors to use when they come to Sanford to eat, drink and shop.

The details on the parking tax district have not been worked out as far as what businesses will have to pay and how much they will have to pay.

Read: FHP: 3 adults die in crash when SUV pulls out in front of dump truck near Groveland

“So, it’s going to affect everybody differently. And so again, that’s where we want to see the details of this proposal, " said Dan Ping, the Executive Director of Sanford Main Street. “Some nonprofits may have an issue, maybe there’s a possibility to do some exemptions. I don’t know what it is yet, but we’re opening to see the city’s plan and see what their details are and trying to work with them on something that will help us all and be fair to everyone.”

Some visitors told us they believe the parking tax could hurt small businesses in the downtown area, while others like David Nolan of St. Augustine believes it is fair to have businesses pay for the parking solution.

Read: Florida veteran who lost service dog ran into issues getting new one, matched with new dog

“After all the businesses eventually profit from people being able to park and if you don’t have the ability to park you don’t stop and buy, we’ve just been doing Christmas shopping. Thank God for a parking place or we would not have unloaded our wallets,” said Nolan.

Local business owners told Eyewitness News they would like to know more about the tax and how it will impact them before they comment on the issue.

Read: Comedian, ‘Big Bang Theory’ actor Kate Micucci shares lung cancer diagnosis

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group