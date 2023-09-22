City of Sanford releases community survey, encourages residents’ feedback

SANFORD, Fla. — If you live in Sanford, officials want your input on how they run the city.

So they’ve come up with a way to get some direct feedback.

The City of Sanford and Polco have teamed up to give residents an opportunity to take an online survey.

The survey went live on Sept. 21.

The city is encouraging the public to take a few minutes to weigh in on how policies and programs are implemented.

“There is always room for improvement,” Sanford Mayor Art Woodruff said.

“The City wants to know what we can do for our residents to work towards a better city. This survey will help the City of Sanford identify priorities for our community; we hope our residents will take the time to participate,” Woodruff added.

After answering questions, residents will be asked to provide an email address and ZIP code to help ensure each person participates only once.

City officials also said that survey participants’ responses are anonymous and that Polco securely stores and never shares personal information.

Residents have until Oct. 6 to participate.

To take the survey, click here.

