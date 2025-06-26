The city of St. Cloud celebrates the opening of a new trail

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — St. Cloud officials attended the ribbon cutting for the new trail, which officially opened on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

The trail links Neptune Road to the Fortune Lakeshore Trail.

The trail is nearly a mile-and-a-half long and runs along Brown Chapel Road.

“When we talk about infrastructure, people typically think about roads, but think about everyone else out there—mobility is so important,” said Osceola County Commissioner Cheryl Grieb.

The trail is part of a plan to develop 200 miles of trails in Osceola County.

