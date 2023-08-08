The City of St. Cloud has a plan to deal with stormwater issues but it comes at a cost

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — For years St. Cloud residents have had to wade through the water to get to their homes as ponds and creeks overflowed.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

But now, there will be a way to solve the flooding problem, but it will come at a cost.

The stormwater utility fee will increase from six dollars monthly to just over 12.

The City of St. Cloud said the first project, partially funded from that fee, will fix drains on California and 11th Streets.

Read: 1 of the 2 Orlando officers involved in downtown shooting released from hospital, police say

In the Savanna Park community, the floodwaters ushered in by Hurricane Ian are not a too-distant memory for residents.

“We were literally walking in the water on the sidewalks,” said St. Cloud resident Edward McLeod.

Read: ‘Oppressively hot’: Tuesday was the hottest day of the year for Central Florida

St. Cloud resident Phillip Lutz also experienced the high water of last October’s Hurricane. “The nearby retention pond overflowed, and these drains couldn’t handle the 18 inches of rain,” said Lutz.

This last time they just had too much water, which couldn’t drain out of there fast enough.

With a new hurricane season, neighbors will pay double monthly stormwater fees soon.

Read: Seminole County shelter seeing twice as many animals coming in, not enough being adopted out

Shala Stubbs said, “Why did it have to be doubled? Generally, they’ll go up a couple of bucks, but doubling it is like a big one. That’s a lot of money.”

The City of St. Cloud said that the increase is long overdue.

According to the City, the fees haven’t been raised since 2007, and they need the money to expand the size of stormwater pipes to prevent flooding.

Read: MEGA MILLION jackpot soars to more than $1.58 billion ahead of next drawing

“The original area of St. Cloud is very aging infrastructure, so to help us keep up with the need to improve and expand those structures, this increase in fees is necessary,” said MaryEmma Bachelder, the City of St. Cloud, Communications Director.

While impact fees cover the cost of new development, the city still needs additional capacity, and the doubled fees will help deliver just that.

Read: ‘Setting the stage’: Artemis II remains on target for 2024 trip around the moon

“Look, our ditch can’t handle the water. Once they get to handle the water, there’s nothing else for them to do with the money,” said Edward Lutz.

“Resolve it and then take us back to six bucks,” added Edward McLeod.

The new stormwater fee in St. Cloud is actually higher than in many neighboring cities.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group