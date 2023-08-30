Clark Howard: After major storms strike, be on the lookout for traveling con artists

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9′s consumer advisor Clark Howard is sharing a warning about people looking to take advantage of homeowners after disaster strikes.

Howard says we’re in a messy cycle right now with the frequency and intensity of bad storms.

Depending on where you live, damage can come from hurricanes, fires and other natural disasters.

And what happens when there’s a big storm in an area?

By the next day, there are friendly faces knocking on your door, and your neighbors’ doors, saying they are going help make things right and put your house back together.

Howard says these people are known as “travelers.”

Homeowners need to look out for them because these so-called travelers could be con artists.

They show up in areas impacted by natural disasters so they can rip off homeowners who are desperate to put things back together.

Howard recommends securing your property as best as you can as soon as possible and then taking your time to find local licensed contractors to make repairs.

Finding a reliable and reputable contractor can be the difference between a job well done and a living nightmare.

