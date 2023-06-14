Clean-up underway after tornado damages dozens of homes in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Clean-up is only just beginning in a Brevard County neighborhood where an EF-1 tornado touched down a week ago.

The tornado damaged dozens of homes in the South Patrick Shores neighborhood.

On many streets, residents are still picking up debris and coordinating repairs to damaged roofs, awnings, fences and more.

Leanne Barefoot said she’s been cleaning up 14 to 15 hours a day since the tornado touched down last week.

Brevard County officials said 85 homes were impacted by the storm.

On Wednesday, the county began its storm debris collection starting with tree limbs, bushes, and other vegetative debris. Fencing and construction debris come next.

