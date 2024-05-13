Cleanup continues after tornadoes damaged building, down trees in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The cleanup continues in the panhandle following last week’s severe storms.

Videos show the damage from three confirmed tornadoes in Leon County on Friday.

The storms knocked down trees and power lines and tore the doors and roofs off of buildings.

Some residents spent the weekend waiting for crews to respond to their neighborhood.

Temporary stations were set up throughout the county to help people grab food and water.

Citizens are reporting damage across Tallahassee. (City of Tallahassee)

They’re expected to continue operating Monday.

