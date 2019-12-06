Clermont man arrested on child porn charges, FDLE says

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - One man is behind bars after officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said they found evidence of child porn on his digital devices.
Officials took 62-year-old Thomas Baron into custody at his Clermont residence in the 12000 block of Sunset Avenue Thursday.
During a search of his home, officials said they found inappropriate images on his digital devices that depicted girls between 8 and 10 years old.
Baron was booked into the Lake County Jail on a no bond status.
He faces 10 counts of possession of child pornography.
