Clermont police search for missing woman with Alzheimer's, dementia last seen Thursday

CLERMONT, Fla. - Clermont police are looking for a missing woman with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia who was last seen Thursday afternoon.
Officers said Linda Butler, 70, was last seen at the Cranes View Lodge at 1601 Hooks Street around 4:40 p.m.
She was last seen wearing a white and red striped shirt, dark blue jeans and gray sneakers, officers said.
Officers said Butler is around 5 feet tall and weighs 120 pounds.
Anyone with information on her location is asked to call Lake County Dispatch at 352-343-2101.
Clermont Police is still looking for a MISSING/ENDANGERED ADULT: Please call Lake County Dispatch at 352-343-2101 immediately if you have seen Linda Butler. pic.twitter.com/PTuBtJZHbL— Clermont Police (@ClermontPD) December 12, 2018
