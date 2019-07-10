  • Closing arguments underway in Scott Nelson case, jury to start deliberation

    By: Sarah Wilson , Field Sutton

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Closing arguments are wrapping up in the penalty phase of the case against convicted killer Scott Nelson with the jurors set to start deliberating between a life or death sentence.

    Two weeks ago, Nelson was convicted of kidnapping and killing a Winter Park nanny Jennifer Fulford in 2017.

    Related Headlines

    Prosecutors claimed in court Wednesday that Nelson murdered Fulford because he wanted to end up in the courtroom on the witness stand.

    Throughout the trial, Nelson has made shocking statements on the stand from confessing to the murder to declaring himself a “homicidal maniac.”

    Defense attorneys have mounted their case against giving Nelson the death penalty by calling their own client a liar.

    They want the jury to believe Nelson was making Fulford's murder sound worse than it was when he confessed.

    Jurors could begin deliberating as soon as Wednesday afternoon.

    This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News for updates.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories