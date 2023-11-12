Cloudy and breezy Sunday as front moves through Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be cloudy and breezy on Sunday as a weak front moves through the state.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 79 degrees Sunday afternoon.

Our area will be overcast as the front moves overhead.

Winds will reach 10 to 15 mph, with gusts near 25 mph out of the north-northeast.

Central Florida will have a 20% chance of rain Sunday, with most of the activity on the coast.

Breezy winds will stick around early this week, making for rough surf.

Small craft advisories will be in place Sunday evening.

Rain and storm chances will increase this week.

We will have a 50% chance of seeing rain and storms on Wednesday and a 60% on Thursday.

