Cloudy and breezy with spotty showers Wednesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Rain and storm chances are increasing in Central Florida.
Our area will be cloudy and breezy throughout Wednesday.
High temperatures will be in the mid-70s for most of Wednesday afternoon.
Our area will have a 50% chance of seeing spotty showers on Wednesday.
High and rough seas also remain at the coast.
Our area will have an 80% chance of seeing rain and storms on Thursday.
Our weekend forecast is looking good with highs in the 70s.
