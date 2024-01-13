Cloudy and Cool weather for the rest of the Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. — It will be mostly cloudy, dreary and cool for the rest of the weekend.

Saturday has a small chance of stray showers but mainly dry weather.

Monday and Tuesday will have a high chance of rain and storms in the evenings.

It will then be quiet and cool for the rest of the week, except for a quick rain shower on Friday.

