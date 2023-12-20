Cloudy and cool Wednesday as Central Florida starts to warm up

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will start to warm up Wednesday after a few cold fronts moved through Florida.

After a cold start Wednesday morning, our high temperatures will be in the upper 60s in the afternoon.

Our area will be mostly cloudy overall with only a slight chance for scattered rain in the evening.

Wednesday night will be chilly but not as cold as the last two nights.

Our low temperatures Wednesday night will be in the mid-50s.

High temperatures in the mid-70s will return Thursday and for the rest of the week.

Our next best chance for rain will come just in time for Christmas.

