Cloudy and cooler Wednesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be mostly cloudy and cooler on Wednesday, but big chances are coming later this week.

Our area saw some light sprinkles and fog Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will be cooler than Tuesday for most of our area.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 72 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

Final cold front of 2023

Our rain chances will increase Wednesday night and Thursday as our next front moves through.

The cold front will significantly cool us down by the weekend.

Morning lows for Orlando this week

Many will wake up to temperatures in the 40s or colder Saturday morning.

