Cloudy and mild Tuesday as Central Florida continues to warm up

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida continues to warm up.

Our area will see mild temperatures on Tuesday after a cool start to the morning.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 75 degrees on Tuesday afternoon.

Our area will stay cloudy Tuesday with a few passing showers possible.

We will see highs near 80 on Wednesday and the mid-80s later in the week.

Our area will stay on the warmer side until our next cold front arrives Sunday.

We will see more cool days to start next week.

