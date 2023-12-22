Cloudy and warmer Friday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be mostly cloudy and warmer on Friday.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 70 degrees Friday afternoon.

Our temperatures will slowly rise over the weekend to the mid-to upper-70s.

We will stay dry overall until our next from moves through next week.

Our area will have a 30% chance of seeing rain on Christmas evening.

Our next front will bring us spotty showers by the middle of next week.

The front will also keep our temperatures cooler later next week.

