Coast Guard, DEA seize 200 pounds of cocaine near Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - Two hundred pounds of cocaine were recovered Wednesday after a joint operation by the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and Caribbean Border Interagency Group.
Officials said four suspected smugglers were also arrested and turned over to U.S. DEA agents in Puerto Rico.
Related Headlines
The suspects are Dominican nationals and are likely facing prosecution by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Puerto Rico, investigators said.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man & ailing wife had ‘death party,’ used meth for days before she died, police say
- Brevard Zoo rhino incident: New report details extent of girl's injuries
- 'She's bleeding, miss': 911 calls made after children discovered mother's body released
- VIDEO: Police release video of fatal shooting in downtown Orlando
The drugs have an estimated value of $3 million, authorities said.
Agents said this operation began after an aircraft on routine patrol spotted a “go-fast vessel” Tuesday night traveling without navigational lights.
Officials said the suspect vessel jettisoned several bails into the water during the pursuit.
"Tonight's success was a total team effort,” said helicopter pilot Lt. Carl Luxhoj in a statement. “The recovery of evidence would not have been possible without the support of the Puerto Rico Police Department (FURA). The outstanding coordination from all involved prevented illegal migrants and contraband from reaching American soil.”
DEA agents are leading the investigation into this case, officials said.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}