Coast Guard offloads 13 tons of seized drugs to ‘combat fear & violence' in Americas

PORT EVERGLADES, Fla. - The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard's cutter Hamilton will unload drugs seized in international waters off the coasts of Mexico and Central and South America.

Officials said in a news release that the agency will offload 26,000 pounds of cocaine and 1,500 pounds of marijuana Thursday at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale.

“The crew of Hamilton has shown the utmost commitment and dedication to the Coast Guard and to the United States over the course of the last three months," Capt. Mark Gordon, commanding officer of the cutter Hamilton said.

Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Navy ships seized the drugs from vessels suspected of smuggling over the last three months.

"It is incredibly difficult for our crew to be separated from family and loved ones for such an extended period of time, but their perseverance and enthusiasm to conducting this mission was fundamental to our success," Gordon said. "Without their determination these criminal organizations would continue to spread fear and violence throughout the Americas.”

The ships conducted operations targeting transnational criminal organizations as part of a multiagency task force, officials said.

